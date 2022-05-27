NLL BOYS TRACK
Perrysburg has two boys track athletes and Bowling Green has one athlete selected to the All-Northern Lakes League first team.
BG senior Kadin Shank is first team in the 300-meter hurdles and for Perrysburg, sophomore Aiden Owens is the 400 dash first team selection and senior Josiah Brown is the shot put selection.
BG senior Matt Gerwin is second team in the 110 hurdles and Gerwin is joined by seniors Dylan Jones and Isaiah Cook and junior Ashton Studer on the second team 4x200 relay team.
Perrysburg junior Jacob Tinney is second team for the high jump and Perrysburg junior Derrick Newlove is second team for the discus.
BG third team selections are Cook (400 dash), senior Caleb Prater (high jump) and junior Daniel Zimarripa (pole vault).
Perrysburg’s 4x200 relay team, Owens, sophomore Christian Conrad and freshmen Dylan Blubaugh and T.J. Cooper, are third team.
Springfield, which had 10 first team athletes, won the league meet with 112 points, followed by Sylvania Southview (92), Anthony Wayne (84), Perrysburg (82), BG (78), Sylvania Northview (76), Maumee (73) and Napoleon (64).