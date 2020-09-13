Perrysburg southview football

Perrysburg's Christian Culgin runs the ball against Southview Friday night. Perrysburg won 54-0.

 Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Sentinel-Tribune

Northern Lakes League

Bowling Green 3-0

Perrysburg 3-0

Napoleon 3-0

Anthony Wayne 1-2

Northview 1-2

Southview 1-2

Maumee 0-3

Springfield 0-3

Northern Buckeye Conference
 
Otsego 3-0
 
Eastwood 2-1
 
Elmwood 2-1
 
Genoa 2-1
 
Rossford 2-1
 
Lake 1-2
 
Fostoria 0-3
 
Woodmore 0-3
