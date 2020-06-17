The all-star baseball games for the 2020 Northern Lakes League seniors are now full go for Monday at Bowling Green’s Carter Park.
Perrysburg athletic director Chuck Jaco and Perrysburg head baseball coach Dave Hall have put together the games for the seniors, who were unable to play this spring due to the coronavirus pandemic.
There are specific protocols and guidelines established by the board of directors for Carter Park. Included in those protocols, parents will need to sign a three-page waiver for the seniors to play.
The teams will also follow the coronavirus pandemic guidelines.
At 5:30 p.m. the Maumee/Perrysburg team will face Anthony Wayne/Maumee. At 8 p.m. Bowling Green/Springfield plays Northview/Southview team. Both games are scheduled for seven innings.
In the first game there are 13 players on each of the two teams.
Representing Perrysburg are Luke Borer, Drew Sims, Bryan Mitchell, Andrew Volschow, Cole Hamby and Devin Cavanagh.
In the second game there are 12 players on the Bowling Green/Springfield squad and 13 players on the Northview/Southview team.
The Bowling Green players are Kyle Jackson, Peyton Beaverson, Justin Kurfess, Jackson Bevins, Micah Fry, Dillon Swalls, Andrew Robinette, Nick Foster, Luke Roberts, Drew Ashman and Kaine Mezinger.
Four rules have been set for the games – the whole lineup will bat; players will rotate defensively every inning and no one sits in consecutive innings, except pitchers; the defensive team will chase foul balls; and the main part of the games is to have fun.
There is a $6 admission charge for fans and limited seating in the bleachers. Spectators are encouraged to bring chairs and sit along the fences on the first and third base lines.