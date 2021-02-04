DeKALB, ILL. – Bowling Green women’s basketball team was off to a fast start Wednesday, but Northern Illinois rallied for a 79-78 victory.
The Falcons are now 13-4 overall and 9-3 in the Mid-American Conference, with two of the MAC losses to NIU.
The Falcons had a 25-7 lead after one quarter and were still up 42-25 at the half. The Huskies rallied and scored 54 points in the second half, 27 in each of the last two quarters. The Falcons scored only 36 points in the second half.
BGSU trailed by seven points after a Northern 3-pointer with 2:01 to go, and it was a six-point game with just over 30 seconds remaining. The Falcons got within one before a last-second shot was off the mark and NIU (9-6, 7-3 MAC) escaped with the victory.
“I thought we played a great first half and had a very disappointing defensive effort in the second half. I loved our fight until the final buzzer, and we will learn from this moving forward,” BGSU head coach Robyn Fralick said.
BG’s Lexi Fleming scored 22 points to lead all players, while teammate Kadie Hempfling had 18 points on a career-high six 3-pointers. Angela Perry had 14 points off the bench, going 7-for-9 from the field.
NOTES: The Falcons made 16 3-point field goals to tie the school record … The Falcons were 25-of-58, including 16-of-33 3-pointers, and 12-of-16 free throws … Fleming also had six rebounds and was 11-of-12 from the free-throw line. She has scored in double-figures on all 17 games … The Falcons had 14 steals … BGSU will be back in action on Saturday hosting Ohio University in a noon start at the Stroh Center.
NIU 7 18 27 27 -- 79
BGSU 25 17 15 21 -- 78
BGSU
Hempfling, 0-6-0—18; Brett, 0-1-0—3; Hampton, 0-0—0; Lewis, 0-1—1; Fleming, 1-3-11—22; Perry, 7-0—14; Parker, 0-3-0—9; Glowniak, 1-0—2; Trice, 0-3-0—9. TOTALS: 9-16-12—78.
NIU
Brandon, 2-2-2—12; Davis, 2-5—9; Hodges, 4-4—12; Koker, 3-2-3—15; Castro, 0--0—3; Poisson, 2-3-1—14; Blackwell, 2-0—4; Huner, 1-2—4; Meinert, 0-0—0; Marable, 3-0—6. TOTALS: 19-8-17—79.