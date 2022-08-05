OHSAA executive director

OHSAA executive director Doug Ute (left) and director of media relations Tim Stried sit during a meeting in Columbus recently with members of the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association.

 Photo by Mark Huber/News Journal

COLUMBUS – Doug Ute, the executive director of the Ohio High School Athletic Association, believes name, image and likeness (NIL) is coming to Ohio.

He’s just not certain when or in what form.

0
0
0
0
0