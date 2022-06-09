Bowling Green State University men’s soccer coach Eric Nichols has announced his team’s schedule for the 2022 season. The Falcons will play a 16-match regular-season slate that includes seven contests inside the friendly confines of Cochrane Stadium.
“We want to test ourselves against the best programs in the nation and that is exactly what this schedule will allow us to do,” Nichols said.
The Falcons’ three non-conference home games see the Falcons face a 2021 NCAA Championships participant along with a pair of Big Ten Conference foes.
In all, the Falcons will play three games vs. schools from the Big Ten, two each against members the Big East and Western Athletic conferences and one apiece vs. Missouri Valley Conference and Horizon League institutions.
BGSU’s schedule includes six regular-season matches and one scrimmage vs. teams that participated in the NCAA Championships last fall.
BGSU opens the season with a pair of games in Chicago, taking on DePaul (Aug. 26) and Loyola (Aug. 28). Then, the Falcons will begin a three-game stretch vs. the Big Ten, with home games vs. Ohio State (Sept. 1) and Michigan State (Sept. 9) sandwiched around a short trip north to face Michigan (Sept. 5).
The Falcons head to Colorado to face Air Force (Sept. 17), before meeting a fellow 2021 NCAA tourney participant the following weekend (Sept. 23) when Oakland comes to town.
BGSU’s final non-conference matchup is a trip to Washington, D.C., to face Georgetown on Oct. 1. The Hoyas won 18 games and advanced to the semifinal round of the College Cup last season.
BGSU will play two matches against each of the other four Mid-American Conference squads, including Akron, Northern Illinois, Western Michigan and MAC men’s soccer affiliate Chicago State.
The Falcons will host WMU in the MAC opener on Sept. 27, before facing Georgetown that weekend. Then, BGSU’s last seven regular-season matches all come against conference foes.
BGSU hosts Akron (Oct. 6) and after a trip to the Windy City to meet CSU (Oct. 13), the Falcons will face the Zips in Northeast Ohio (Oct. 17).
CSU comes to Cochrane on Oct. 21, before BGSU meets NIU in DeKalb four days later (Oct. 25). The road portion of the schedule concludes on Nov. 2 vs. WMU, while the regular-season slate wraps up with a home matchup vs. NIU on Sunday, Nov. 6
The top two teams in the MAC will meet in the league championship match on Saturday, Nov. 12.
BG’s three scrimmages will see the Falcons host Dayton (Aug. 12) and travel to face Indiana (Aug. 16) and Virginia (Aug. 20).
The Falcons finished the 2021 season with a record of 11-6-3, and BGSU advanced to the second round of the NCAA Championships. BG picked up a 1-0 victory at Louisville in the first round of the national tourney, marking the fifth NCAA Tournament victory in program history, and the first since 1997.
BG ended the season ranked number 30 in the final College Soccer News poll for the second consecutive season, and the Falcons ended the year 27th (second team among ‘also receiving votes’) in the final United Soccer Coaches rankings.
The Falcons have a record of 36-20-7 over the last 63 matches, dating to late in the 2018 season. BGSU advanced to the NCAA Championships twice during the 2021 calendar year.