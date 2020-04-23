Bowling Green State University men’s soccer coach Eric Nichols and the Falcons have added two student-athletes to the program, as Brevin Andreadis and Roberto Fernandez Garrido will join the Falcon family for the 2020-21 academic year.
Andreadis, a native of Cincinnati, will be a freshman in the fall.
“Brevin is a player that we originally recruited and we are excited to have him join our 2020 group. Brevin joins us after a short stint at West Virginia and will certainly enhance our attack. He embodies our core values and we expect him to have a bright future with us,” Nichols said.
Garrido, from Valencia, Spain, comes to BGSU from Milligan College. A graduate transfer, he has one season of eligibility remaining.
Andreadis and Fernandez Garrido join a BGSU group of newcomers including Joey Akpunonu (Holland, Ohio/St. John’s Jesuit), Kyle Blasingame (Oswego, Illinois/Oswego East), Kyle Cusimano (Bay Village, Ohio/Bay), Jake Erlandson (Waynesville, Ohio/Dayton Christian), Brendan Graves (Perrysburg/Perrysburg) and Patrick Koenig (Naperville, Illinoi/North).
Erlandson, a transfer from Huntington University, has one year of eligibility remaining, while Akpunonu, Blasingame, Cusimano, Graves and Koenig will be incoming freshmen