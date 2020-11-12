BOWLING GREEN – The Bowling Green State University men's soccer program has announced the addition of four student-athletes.
Alberto Anaya (Queretaro, Mexico), Jacob Bergin (Cleveland, Ohio), Gaetano D'Argento (Wayne, Ill.) and Marko Rimac (Kirtland, Ohio) have signed National Letters of Intent.
Anaya and Bergin plan to enroll in classes and join the Falcons in January, in time for the Spring 2021 semester. D'Argento and Rimac will join the program for the 2021-22 academic year.
"Each of the young men in this class bring unique soccer attributes that we are excited to add to our team," said head coach Eric Nichols. "But as different as they are on the field, they all share the same high character and drive to succeed.
"I'd like to congratulate our recruiting coordinator, Sean Teepen, on navigating an extremely complicated recruiting cycle to put together such a high-caliber class."
ALBERTO ANAYA | 5-5 | 144 | M | Queretaro, Mexico | ITESM Leon
PRIOR TO BGSU
A graduate of ITESM Leon ('19), which he attended for three years.
PERSONAL
Born on April 8, 1999, in Mexico City, Mexico ... plans to major in finance at BGSU ... son of Alberto and Gabriela ... the second of three children ... has an older sister, Gabriela, and a younger brother, Alan ... Gabriela played soccer for Anahuac Queretaro, while Alan played football for ITESM Queretaro ... played for Cruz Azul at the U15 and U17 levels, and the Club Leon U17 and U20 teams ... captained three of those teams ... advanced to the finals of the 2018 LigaMx Championship ... also spent three preseasons with the Club Leon professional team ... favorite athlete is Toni Kroos ... lists his parents as his biggest influence.
ANAYA ON BGSU
"I chose BGSU because of the great opportunity they gave me, for the amazing staff they have and the great people they are. I also chose BGSU because I saw an important opportunity to continue to grow as a student, an athlete and most importantly, as a person."
COACH NICHOLS ON ANAYA
"Alberto is an exciting player who will join us in January. He comes to BGSU after an impressive youth career in Mexico with Club Leon and Cruz Azul. We believe that Alberto will add a ton of creativity and flair to our attacking unit. He has unbelievable technical ability and will be an absolute threat on set pieces."
JACOB BERGIN | 5-11 | 150 | M | Cleveland, Ohio | Rocky River
HIGH SCHOOL
Attends Rocky River H.S., where he will graduate early, in December of 2020 ... played high-school soccer as a freshman and sophomore for coach Kevin Zerbey before playing for his academy team ... was a two-year starter for the Pirates ... also competed in wrestling.
PERSONAL
Born on May 25, 2003, in Cleveland, Ohio ... currently undecided upon a major at BGSU ... son of Christopher and Jessica Bergin ... has an older brother, Joshua ... mother swam collegiately at Ashland Univ. ... has played club ball for several programs, including DC United, Cleveland Force and Internationals ... was a U14 boys national team call-up ... has played internationally three times, winning the Cayman International Cup and advancing to the quarterfinals in the Mediterranean International Cup with the ID2 select national team ... favorite athlete is Andrés Iniesta ... lists his brother as his greatest influence.
BERGIN ON BGSU
"I chose BGSU because of the family environment that surrounds the program. It certainly made me feel like this is the place I belong! From my very first visit to Bowling Green, I could tell this is a University where I can succeed at the highest level both academically and athletically."
COACH NICHOLS ON BERGIN
"We are thrilled to have Jake join our program for 2021. Jake was our first to commit for this class and is someone we feel can make an impact from day one. Having Jake graduate high school early and join us in January will be massive for his development. He is a skillful center midfielder who embodies everything we value here at BGSU."
GAETANO D'ARGENTO | 5-10 | 155 | M | Wayne, Ill. | South Elgin
HIGH SCHOOL
Attends South Elgin H.S. ('21) after attending St. Charles East H.S. as a freshman.
PERSONAL
Born on Dec. 27, 2002, in Chicago, Ill. ... plans to major in aviation at BGSU ... son of Joe and Chiara D'Argento ... has an older brother, Alessandro, who is on the men's soccer team at Wheaton Coll. ... has played for FC United USSDA ... favorite athlete is Cristiano Ronaldo.
D'ARGENTO ON BGSU
"I chose BGSU because the very first training session I watched, every player and coach had so much intensity! I knew at that moment that BGSU would push me both athletically and academically. This team has such a special bond that will encourage me to push myself every day to help the team be the best we can be."
COACH NICHOLS ON D'ARGENTO
"Gaetano joins us from Chicago where he played for a very talented FC United team. He has enormous ability coupled with a true grinder mentality. On top of being a great player, Gaetano has a personality that fits perfectly into our culture. His character and hard work will thrive here at Bowling Green."
MARKO RIMAC | 5-11 | 152 | F | Kirtland, Ohio | Saint Ignatius
HIGH SCHOOL
Attends Saint Ignatius H.S. ('21), where he plays for coach Mike McLaughlin ... as of Thursday (Nov. 12), was undefeated in his high-school varsity career ... the 2019 team went 21-0-2, winning the OSHAA Division I state championship ... had 11 goals and five assists on the year, with the last goal coming in a 4-0 win in the state final ... the 2019 Wildcats were declared co-national champions by Top Drawer Soccer ... the 2020 team has a record of 20-0-0 heading into a state championship match on Saturday (Nov. 14) ... has 14 goals (after recording a hat trick in the team's win in the round of 8), and has a double-digit assist total as well, including an assist on the winning goal in the state semifinal round Wednesday night (Nov. 11) ... a team captain in 2020.
PERSONAL
Born on Jan. 21, 2003, in Kirtland, Ohio ... plans to major in business at BGSU ... son of John and Marlena Rimac ... has a younger brother, Josip ... has played club soccer for Team Challenger FC ... favorite athlete is Luka Modric ... lists his parents as his greatest influence.
RIMAC ON BGSU
"I chose BGSU because of the togetherness of the program. This is definitely a place where I want to be. When I visited for the first time, I saw a great atmosphere and a place where I feel that I can achieve everything I want to, both academically and athletically."
COACH NICHOLS ON RIMAC
"Marko is the final piece to our 2021 class. He brings with him an impressive winning background from both Team Challenger and Saint Ignatius High School. We believe that we are getting a real attacking threat in Marko. He is someone that has the ability to score, assist and really play a big part in creating goals for his team."
----
BGSU closed the 2019 season with an overall record of 13-7-1. The Falcons posted a double-digit win total for the first time since 2014 and just the second time since 1998. BGSU more than doubled the team's victory total from the previous year.
The Falcons have a record of 18-9-3 over the last 30 matches.