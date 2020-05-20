FILE - In this Dec. 8, 2019, file photo, Cleveland Browns center JC Tretter walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Cleveland. Tretter never expected his first days in office would include the sports world being shut down by a global pandemic. But Tretter said he’s committed to the health of players and focused on battling a “contact disease.” Tretter said the NFL has the luxury of time before the season starts to make sure every precaution is taken because “this virus isn’t going to kneel down to almighty football.”