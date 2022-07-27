Browns Watson Football

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson takes part in drills at the NFL football team's practice facility Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in Berea, Ohio. Watson reported to his first training camp with the Browns on Friday, July 22, 2022, still not knowing how long he'll be their starting quarterback. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane, File)

 Ron Schwane

Training camps opened across the NFL and the biggest offseason question remains unanswered.

The Cleveland Browns still don't know how many games they'll be without Deshaun Watson, who is still waiting for retired judge Sue L. Robinson to issue a ruling following his disciplinary hearing that concluded nearly four weeks ago.

