Commanders Football

Washington Commanders running back Jonathan Williams wears a Guardian Cap football helmet during practice at the team's NFL football training facility, Wednesday, July 27, 2022 in Ashburn, Va. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

 Alex Brandon

The mushroom-like contraptions NFL players are wearing on their helmets during training camp may look strange, but they're a part of an ongoing safety experiment the league hopes will lead to a reduction in head injuries.

They're called Guardian Caps, and they're now mandatory for all 32 NFL teams through the second preseason game — the time when the league says head injuries are most prevalent.

