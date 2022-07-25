NFL Meetings Football

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell answers questions from reporters at a press conference following the close of the NFL owner's meeting, Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at The Breakers resort in Palm Beach, Fla. 

 Rebecca Blackwell

The NFL is making its move into offering its own media streaming platform.

The league announced that "NFL+" launched on Monday. Owners were briefed about it during the league meetings in May, while Brian Rolapp, the NFL's chief media and business officer, confirmed in a column for "Sports Illustrated" last week that it would be starting this season.

