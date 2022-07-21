Election 2022 Democratic Governors

California Governor Gavin Newsom answers questions at a news conference in Los Angeles, on June 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

 Richard Vogel

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom is demanding an explanation from UCLA officials about their move to the Big Ten Conference.

Newsom attended Wednesday's UC Board of Regents meeting in San Francisco. The closed-door meeting was the first since UCLA and Southern California announced on June 30 that the schools would be leaving the Pac-12 Conference for the Big Ten in 2024. USC is a private institution and not part of the UC system.

