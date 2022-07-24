IndyCar Iowa Auto Racing

Josef Newgarden waves after winning the IndyCar Series auto race Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Iowa Speedway in Newton, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

 Charlie Neibergall

NEWTON, Iowa (AP) — Josef Newgarden was furious when he was beaten by his teammate for the pole at Iowa Speedway.

He overcame his fury by winning the race.

