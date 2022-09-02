Athlete Compensation Millionaires Football

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud sits in the drivers seat after he received a 2019 Mercedes G-Wagon G63 in Canton, Ohio on June 8, 2022. Stroud has a deal with Sarchione Auto Gallery that allows them to use the quarterback's name, image and likeness in its advertising. Glance around the parking lot of the Woody Hayes Athletic Center at The Ohio State University this fall and you might come across a $200,000 palace on wheels, the kind of luxury ride more likely to be found in the garages of movie stars, music moguls and titans of business than on a college campus. (The Repository/Scott Heckel via AP)

 Scott Heckel

Glance around the parking lot of the Woody Hayes Athletic Center at The Ohio State University this fall and you might come across a $200,000 palace on wheels, the kind of luxury ride more likely to be found in the garages of movie stars, music moguls and titans of business than on a college campus.

That's assuming Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud hasn't swapped out his silver Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon for a Bentley or a Porsche, which his name, image and likeness deal with Sarchione Auto Gallery allows him to do every 45 days.

