The Bowling Green State University hockey team is ready to start a new chapter in program history. This year, the team returns to the Central Collegiate Hockey Association after leaving the conference for the Western Collegiate Hockey Association.
BGSU has been in the WCHA since 2013.
During CCHA Media Day Tuesday morning, head coach Ty Eigner said he was thrilled for the return to the CCHA.
“I echo the statements of the other coaches in saying we are all really excited to be back in the CCHA. We are looking forward to a great and long future with the CCHA,” Eigner said.
It was a roller coaster ride for BGSU in their last year.
The Falcons started off hot, going 12-2 in their first 14 games. They ended the season going 8-8-1, finishing the season with a 20-10-1 record.
BGSU missed the tournament after losing in the first round of the WCHA conference tournament to Northern Michigan. Before that playoff series, the Falcons had gone 11 straight years winning a first round playoff series.
The playoff series lost is still remembered by the remaining players.
“The players that were a part of the program last year and played in that series against Northern Michigan, know that’s not a feeling that sits very well with anybody around here,” Eigner said.
The differences in the roster this year, compared to last year, is day and night. The Falcons lost 11 players. Most of them used their free COVID-19 year to transfer to other schools.
Eigner said with or without COVID, they were prepared to lose a lot of players. The program already had a plan in place to replace the players who were leaving before the pandemic hit.
Eigner also said he had honest conversations with the seniors leaving to express what his plans were for the roster.
“The players we didn’t feel like were going to have an opportunity to come back, we wanted to let them know as soon as possible so they can pursue a fifth year at another institution,” he said.
Brandon Kruse and Max Johnson, who had 100+ point careers with the Falcons, are gone. Last year’s captain Connor Ford is leaving as well as two senior goaltenders. Eric Dop, one of the goaltenders leaving, started in net for 21 of the team’s 31 games.
Eigner said to make up for their losses, he wants to get more players involved on offense. He feels like he has a lot of options at his disposal to do just that.
When asked who he was expecting to step up their game, Eigner said he was excited for the senior class and first mentioned senior forward Sam Craggs.
Eigner said he was ecstatic to have Craggs come back for a fifth year. He believes Craggs can have a career year for the Falcons.
Eigner also said forwards Alex Barber, Taylor Schneider and Evan Dougherty are coming off a good years and is hopeful they take a step forward this year.
The roster also features three transfers. Nathan Burke from Minnesota and Coale Norris from Ferris State are both forwards. Eigner said they are showing great promise so far in the off season.
They also brought in defenseman Gabriel Chicoine from Norwich.
Eigner said the players are excited for the opportunities ahead of them. A lot of players should have an opportunity to contribute to this team.
“We are not going to ask one or two or three people to all of a sudden make up for what we lost. We are going to try to do it by committee, because that’s how we’ve always done it here,” Eigner said.
In the CCHA preseason coaches’ poll, BGSU is picked to finish fifth in the conference. For the Falcons to exceed those expectations, everyone in the program will need to be on the same page, Eigner said.
The program is built around the people, he said. From coaches to players, everyone is committed to the same goal.
Eigner hopes the program has continued to bring in the talent needed to get back into the NCAA tournament.
“Every year, we try to replace the graduating players or the players who leave with better players. That’s the goal,” Eigner said.