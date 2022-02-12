The offense came to life for the Falcons on Saturday in Houghton, Michigan.
After being shut out in the last two games and only scoring two goals in the last four games, Bowling Green State University hockey defeated Michigan Tech 4-2.
The game started out similar to Friday. Michigan Tech jumped out to an early lead with a goal from senior Eric Gotz.
BGSU finally found the back of the net with a goal by senior Nathan Burke in the first period.
Just 27 seconds later, the Huskies tied the game with a goal by senior Matthew Quercia.
Before each game in this series, BGSU head coach Ty Eigner switched up the lines. On Saturday, Eigner found a line that worked.
Burke was joined by junior Adam Pitters and senior Evan Dougherty. They have not played on the same line this season.
The line kept the Falcons in the game. Dougherty had a goal to tie the game up at two each. Pitters assisted on both goals on the line.
All three players ended the game with two points.
The Falcons took the lead in the third period and never looked back.
Freshman Ryan O’Hara scored a goal just as the power play was ending for them.
Senior Coale Norris scored on a power play to give them the 4-2 win.
The offense was able to break out of their slump without captain Alex Barber and sophomore Chrystopher Collin.
BGSU out-shot Michigan Tech 30-26. In Friday’s game, the Falcons were out-shot 34-25.
It was the Huskies turn to be in penalty trouble. They had five penalties in the game compared to two that the Falcons committed.
Freshman goaltender Christian Stoever held strong after giving up the two goals in the first period. He had 24 saves in the game and 15 of the saves came in the last two periods.
The three points the Falcons earned from this game is huge for their chances to host a home playoff series.
They will at least be three points ahead of fifth-place Lake Superior State. The next two series for the Falcons are against Northern Michigan and LSS. NMU is seven points behind the Falcons.
The series against NMU will be next weekend at Slater Family Ice Arena. It will be the last regular season series at home for the Falcons.