TOLEDO — There will be a number of changes this summer for the Toledo Junior Golf Association, including new directors.
Karen Stone and Jim McGill are stepping down as full-time directors.
The two new tournament directors are Bryan Kitz and Greg Brutsche.
Kitz is the boys golf coach at Central Catholic High School, and also has coached baseball, basketball and football from grade school to high school level over the past 24 years. He hs been a professional educator for Toledo Public Schools for 24 years, and is a longtime supporter of youth sports across the city.
Brutsche is the girls golf coach for Notre Dame Academy. He is a professional educator for Toledo Public Schools and previous girls golf coach for Bowher, Rogers, Nordonia and Hopewell-Loudon high schools.
Both manage a high school invitational as well as high school fundraising events for their programs.