A search firm will help find the next Bowling Green State University director of athletics, who should be hired this fall.
“Bowling Green State University is pleased to partner with Collegiate Sports Associates since we launched a national search process last month to place our next director of athletics,” President Rodney Rogers said in a statement Friday. “CSA brings extensive experience with more than 200 executive searches across all levels of Division I athletics.
“The university remains focused on its recruitment of a leader who will position BGSU Athletics for a strong future,” Rogers said. “Our goal is to appoint this leadership position this fall to ensure we leverage the holistic role athletics has on a comprehensive institution such as BGSU. The university remains committed to competing at the highest levels athletically and academically.”
The university’s 14th director of athletics, BGSU alum Bob Moosbrugger, was let go last month.
A 1994 graduate of BGSU, Moosbrugger returned to Bowling Green in 2016 following a tenure as the deputy director of athletics and chief operating officer at San Diego State University.
Rogers said at the time of the firing, that new perspectives need to be considered as Division I programs such as BGSU face the transformation of intercollegiate athletics — with opportunities and challenges such as name, image and likeness — along with the need to increase and diversify resources.
Moosbrugger, a Celina native and baseball player, was the fifth alumnus to serve as BGSU’s director of athletics.