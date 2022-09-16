A search firm will help find the next Bowling Green State University director of athletics, who should be hired this fall.

“Bowling Green State University is pleased to partner with Collegiate Sports Associates since we launched a national search process last month to place our next director of athletics,” President Rodney Rogers said in a statement Friday. “CSA brings extensive experience with more than 200 executive searches across all levels of Division I athletics.

