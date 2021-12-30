Bowling Green City Schools’ athletic director has developed a plan for character development for district athletes.
Michele Wolf presented her plans at the December board of education meeting.
She said she will start a leadership group for team captains in each sports each season, as well as develop a focused marketing plan and improve the district’s partnerships with Bowling Green State University and the city’s parks and recreation department. She also wants to upgrade and beautify facilities and improve the overall culture of the athletic department as well as community visibility.
Starting next year, Wolf plans to get every team to do community service hours.
“The kids are going to be out there, the coaches are going to be out there more because they are often the most visible pieces of our school,” she said.
Superintendent Francis Scruci said he has gotten a lot of positive feedback on the job Wolf has done since being hired Aug. 1.
She gave highlights of the athletic department, including new turf in the football stadium.
With enough girls to field three soccer teams, it was “cool” to not have to cancel any games due to the new turf and lights, she said, alluding to past practice of stopping games at sunset.
“It was exciting, we had a great student turnout this year.”
With spectators again permitted, there was a very good turnout at football games as well.
“I think people are just happy to come out and watch kids play,” Wolf said.
Due to the new turf, the district was able to host six district and regional games for football and/or soccer.
The Carey/Liberty Center football game brought in 2,074 spectators while the McComb/Hopewell-Loudon football game brought in 1,192 spectators.
For soccer, the Liberty Benton/Eastwood match welcomed 534 spectators while the Ottawa-Glandorf/Eastwood match brought in 686 spectators.
While Bowling Green didn’t get any of the ticket revenue, funds were earned through concessions and parking.
The biggest impact Wolf said she saw is that there were maybe 5,000 people who traveled on average 31 miles to attend a game.
While it is difficult to measure the community impact, she said she knows several people who couldn’t find a sit-down restaurant to eat on a Saturday game night.
Wolf also reported there were new coaches for football, girls tennis, boys golf, cheerleading, hockey, boys basketball, softball and bowling.
“Moving forward, I think we’re all on the same page with how we want to improve the leadership (within the teams),” she said.
“We’re used to accepting being average but we’re not going to do that anymore,” Wolf said. “Our kids are now going to strive to do better. Our coaches are going to strive to do better.”
Her goal is to get team leaders to trust the process, their coaches and their teammates and learn how to get their teammates to trust them.
Better communication needs to be developed from the coach to the team captain to the players, Wolf said.
An emerging leaders’ group will start next fall for underclassmen to start the trust and communication process.
The goal is to get kids to understand how to communicate with their teammates in a respectful and productive manner, Wolf said.
The marketing plan will include additional sponsorships using a tiered structure and one that has people understanding what they are supporting.
She hopes to bring in BGSU coaches to talk to BG coaches about how to work with today’s athletes.
“We can’t coach our kids today the way we were coached when we were in high school,” Wolf said.
They receive messages differently, they listen differently, and they act differently, she said.
“It’s not wrong but we need to start making adjustments in our delivery,” Wolf said, “so we can improve that culture and that buy-in.”
Fall sports participation numbers were high with 308 students participating in four boys and six girls sports.
Preliminary numbers for winter sports totaled 174 for five boys and four girls teams; and 240 for spring sports with four boys teams and three girls teams.
“It’s an amazing thing to have,” Wolf said about the numbers and the culture of the programs.