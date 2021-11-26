In his last game as a Falcon, BGSU senior kicker Nathan Needham ended his career on a positive note.
Needham, a Lou Groza Award semifinalist, nailed four of five field goals to help the Falcons close their 2021 campaign by defeating Ohio, 21-10, in Mid-American Conference action at Doyt L. Perry Stadium Friday.
Needham kicked field goals of 23, 43, 40, and 39 yards, his final shot through the goal posts coming with 1:09 remaining in the game, giving the Falcons a two-possession lead and virtually assuring them of a victory.
However, his streak of consecutive made field goals ended at 16 when he missed a 43-yarder in the second quarter.
Needham said he will take the win over a missed field goal any day, especially in the cold winds at Perry Stadium.
“Pre-game I was kicking the ball completely out of the uprights to make it go through the middle. I mean it was crazy today,” Needham said.
“My second field goal going down, I was at the 43 area, I don’t know where it was, but I hit it as if it was windy. The wind just stops. It’s crazy.
“That kind of stuff, it’s crazy. Honestly, I feel as if, me being a kicker from Bowling Green, we get these kind of winds all the time.”
BGSU closed its season 4-8 overall and 2-6 in the MAC, while Ohio closes at 3-9 and 3-5. Loeffler said this win was for pride and to gain momentum heading into the offseason.
““It was a small win because there’s going to be a time when it’s the last game of the year, you feel like hell, you’re tired, you’re beaten up, and you got to find a way to win the championship and go to Detroit,” BGSU coach Scot Loeffler said.
“So, this was an important game for us just for the sense of finding a way to win at the end whenever you’re tired.”
Loeffler said the win was a team effort, as senior quarter Matt MacDonald, who has one year of eligibility remaining, completed 24 of 37 passes for 357 yards and one touchdown.
After getting sacked 16 times this season, including eight in last week’s loss to Miami and four against Toledo, MacDonald was sacked just once.
“The O-line did a great job today of giving me time to move the ball around to our playmakers, and it was great to see. It was a great way to finish the season,” MacDonald said.
His lone touchdown pass came on a 14-yard toss over the middle to his former high school teammate, junior receiver Austin Osborne.
Osborne went high for the catch and was hit hard to two defenders as he made the catch, flipping him over in the end zone, but he held on. It tied the game at 10-10 with 4:48 remaining in the first half.
Osborne caught eight passes for 79 yards, senior receiver Cavon Croom caught six for 67 yards, junior tight end Christian Sims had four catches for 30 yards and redshirt freshman running back Taron Keith had three catches for 23 yards.
However, the biggest winner was BGSU’s defense, which yielded 223 yards of total offense to Ohio. It was the fewest yards the Falcons allowed against an FBS team this season.
The Falcons’ defense not only held Ohio scoreless in the second half, they recorded three interceptions — two by redshirt freshman cornerback Deshawn Jones Jr. and the other by redshirt freshman safety Trent Simms.
Simms, a Sylvania Northview graduate, returned one interception 51 yards, setting up one of Needham’s field goals.
“Our defense stayed with each other, picked each other up and went out and finished. It was a good feeling,” said 6-foot-4, 295-pound BGSU junior defensive end Karl Brooks
“We just go out there and give it our all every snap. We controlled the run game today, and it was good to see our back end help our D-line and our D-line help our back end.”
Ohio coach Tim Albin credited BGSU’s defense, too.
“To start, there were a couple of wrinkles they did on defense, but they were doing most of the things that they’d shown, and their front seven controlled our running game,” Albin said.
“We’re built and we control games with the line of scrimmage … and we feed off our play action, and we just couldn’t get it going consistently.”
Plus, Brooks sacked Ohio fifth-year quarterback Armani Rogers in the end zone for a safety early in the fourth quarter, giving the Falcons a 15-10 lead.
“I think it gave our team an energy boost. Our sideline was into the game, our defense was into the game, and it just brought everybody up and kind of put us in that next gear,” Brooks said.
“It was a real momentum shift. Number 18 (Rogers) is a great quarterback, but we know he’s a running threat, and when he subbed in, we had an idea what they might do. We just got off our blocks and made a play on the ball.”