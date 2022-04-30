LOUISVILLE – The Bowling Green track and field team took part in Louisville's Clark Wood Open on Friday and Saturday. The two-day meet was contested at Owsley B. Frazier Cardinal Park.

Throws

• Izzy Klett had a PR in the javelin with a toss of 40.39m

• Zaresha Neal won the shot put (15.97m) and placed No. 2 in the discus (52.85m)

Distance

• Kailee Perry had a PR in the 1500 with a time of 4:25.31

• Emma Steingass (18:07.04) an Alyssa Ellerbrock (18:14.99) each had a PR in the 5000

Sprints

• Darian Braddix set a PR in the 100 finals with a time of 12.01. She previously notched a PR in the prelims with a 12.14 time.

• Alexis Parchman also had a PR in the 100 with a time of 12.28

Friday Results

Hammer: No. 11 Katie Seyfang 47.04m (154-4.00), No. 18 Reagan Emberton 42.89m (140-8.00)

Long jump: No. 13 Alexis Parchman 5.48m (17-11.75), No. 21 Izzy Klett 5.20m (17-00.75), Destiny Fernandes 5.03m (16-6.00)

Discus: No. 2 Zaresha Neal 52.85m (173-5.00), No. 10 Reagan Emberton 41-13m (134-11.00)

800: No. 20 Reagan Burkey 2:17.15

200: No. 19 Alexis Parchman 25.24, No. 27 Jazzlynn Gaiters 25.59

400 hurdles: No. 20 Darian Braddix 1:07.30

5000: No. 9 Emma Steingass 18:07.04, Alyssa Ellerbrock 18:14.99

Saturday Results

Javelin: No. 4 Izzy Klett 40.39m (132-6.00)

100 hurdles: No. 20 Destiny Fernandes 15.91

100 prelims: No. 9 Darian Braddix 12.14, No. 11 Alexis Parchman 12.28

100 finals: No. 7 Darian Braddix 12.01

High jump: No. 4 Destiny Fernandes 1.56m (5-1.25)

3K Steeplechase: No. 3 Kristin Groppe 11:45.56

1500: No. 3 Kailee Perry 4:25.31

400: No. 8 Jazzlynn Gaiters 56:31

Shot put: No. 1 Zaresha Neal 15.97m (52-4.75), No. 2 Katie Seyfang 14.62m (47-11.75), No. 11 Reagan Emberton 12.58m (41-3.25)

BGSU returns to action on May 7 at Michigan's Len Paddock Invitational.

0
0
0
0
0