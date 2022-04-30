LOUISVILLE – The Bowling Green track and field team took part in Louisville's Clark Wood Open on Friday and Saturday. The two-day meet was contested at Owsley B. Frazier Cardinal Park.
Throws
• Izzy Klett had a PR in the javelin with a toss of 40.39m
• Zaresha Neal won the shot put (15.97m) and placed No. 2 in the discus (52.85m)
Distance
• Kailee Perry had a PR in the 1500 with a time of 4:25.31
• Emma Steingass (18:07.04) an Alyssa Ellerbrock (18:14.99) each had a PR in the 5000
Sprints
• Darian Braddix set a PR in the 100 finals with a time of 12.01. She previously notched a PR in the prelims with a 12.14 time.
• Alexis Parchman also had a PR in the 100 with a time of 12.28
Friday Results
Hammer: No. 11 Katie Seyfang 47.04m (154-4.00), No. 18 Reagan Emberton 42.89m (140-8.00)
Long jump: No. 13 Alexis Parchman 5.48m (17-11.75), No. 21 Izzy Klett 5.20m (17-00.75), Destiny Fernandes 5.03m (16-6.00)
Discus: No. 2 Zaresha Neal 52.85m (173-5.00), No. 10 Reagan Emberton 41-13m (134-11.00)
800: No. 20 Reagan Burkey 2:17.15
200: No. 19 Alexis Parchman 25.24, No. 27 Jazzlynn Gaiters 25.59
400 hurdles: No. 20 Darian Braddix 1:07.30
5000: No. 9 Emma Steingass 18:07.04, Alyssa Ellerbrock 18:14.99
Saturday Results
Javelin: No. 4 Izzy Klett 40.39m (132-6.00)
100 hurdles: No. 20 Destiny Fernandes 15.91
100 prelims: No. 9 Darian Braddix 12.14, No. 11 Alexis Parchman 12.28
100 finals: No. 7 Darian Braddix 12.01
High jump: No. 4 Destiny Fernandes 1.56m (5-1.25)
3K Steeplechase: No. 3 Kristin Groppe 11:45.56
1500: No. 3 Kailee Perry 4:25.31
400: No. 8 Jazzlynn Gaiters 56:31
Shot put: No. 1 Zaresha Neal 15.97m (52-4.75), No. 2 Katie Seyfang 14.62m (47-11.75), No. 11 Reagan Emberton 12.58m (41-3.25)
BGSU returns to action on May 7 at Michigan's Len Paddock Invitational.