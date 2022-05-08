ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The Bowling Green State University track and field team took part in Michigan’s Len Paddock Invitational on Saturday. The meet was contested at the outdoor track at the Stephen M. Ross Athletic Campus’ South Complex.
Throws
• Zaresha Neal snatches the BGSU program record in the discus with a toss of 55.34m to win the event.
• Neal’s toss broke the previous best by Beth Manson, who reached 53.61m in 1988
• Kaila Butler won the hammer throw with a PR toss of 69.35m
• Butler’s toss ranks No. 9 in the nation this season
• Only two throws have gone farther in BGSU history (both by Brooke Pleger)
Sprints
• Alexis Parchman had a PR in the 100 with a time of 12.223
• Parchman also had a PR in the 200 with a time of 25.22
• Darian Braddix also had a PR in the 200 with a time of 25.00
Track Results
100: No. 3 Darian Braddix – 12.221, No. 4 Alexis Parchman 12.223
200: No. 4 Darian Braddix – 25.00, No. 6 Alexis Parchman – 25.22
800: No. 16 Raegan Burkey – 2:20.47
Field Results
Discus: No. 1 Zaresha Neal – 55.34m (181-6.00), No. 4 Katie Seyfang – 43.61 (143-1.00), No. 6 Reagan Emberton – 39.63m (130-0.00)
Hammer: No. 1 Kaila Butler – 69.35m (227-6.00), No. 8 Katie Seyfang – 43.20m (141-8.00), No. 9 Reagan Emberton – 42.97m (140-11.00)
Long jump: No. 7 Alexis Parchman – 5.44m (17-10.25)
Shot put: No. 5 Katie Seyfang – 13.42m (44-0.50), No. 7 Reagan Emberton – 13.12 (43-0.50)
“What a big day for Zaresha (Neal) and Kaila (Butler),” said BGSU head coach Lou Snelling.Big PRs for both. Kaila scared our vaunted school record, which is also the conference championship record and moves her even further up the national list. Z crushed the school record in the discus by a couple meters. Both her and Coach Vicars thought it’s been there all season and it was great to see it happen today. We have big momentum heading into the most important part of our season.”
BGSU heads to Kalamazoo, Mich., for the 2022 MAC Outdoor Track & Field Championship. The conference meet starts Thursday.