FILE - At left, in a March 12, 2020, file photo, Big East Conference Commissioner Val Ackerman speaks to reporters in New York. At right, in a Dec. 4, 2018, file photo, Ohio State athletics director Gene Smith answers questions during a news conference in Columbus, Ohio. The NCAA announced Wednesday, April 29, 2020, that its Board of Governors supports a plan that gives athletes the ability to cash in on their names, images and likenesses as never before and without involvement from the association, schools or conferences. The board on Monday and Tuesday, April 27-28, 2020, reviewed detailed recommendations put forth by a working group led by Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith and Big East Commissioner Val Ackerman.