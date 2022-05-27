NBC SOFTBALL
Otsego senor Lexi North is the Northern Buckeye Conference Pitcher of the Year and Eastwood junior Delaney Maynard is the Offensive Player of the Year.
Eastwood sophomore Cassie Kieper joins North as an All-NBC first team pitcher. Maynard is a first team catcher.
First team infielders include Eastwood senior Sam Sibbersen (first base), Otsego sophomore Evelyn Rider (second base), Eastwood senior Kaitlyn Luidhardt (third base) and Eastwood freshman Ady Bowe (shortstop).
First team outfielders include Lake senior Abbie Rymers, Eastwood junior Jessyca Smith and Eastwood sophomore Lily Escobedo.
Lake freshman Addy Boehm is a first team designed player.
Elmwood junior Maddie Milligan is a second team pitcher.
Second team infielders include Otsego freshman Riley Rowe (first base), Eastwood junior Grace Kingery 9second base), Otsego junior Kiana Dingledine (third base) and Otsego senior Makayla Dingledine (shortstop).
Otsego senior Summer Berry is a second team catcher, Rossford senior Paige Kromanacker is a second team utility player, and Otsego junior Ashtyn Gregory is second team DP.
Second team outfielders include Rossford freshman Scarlett Williams and Elmwood junior Abbie Allison.
Honorable mention pitchers are Rossford junior Lola Luderman and Lake freshman Kali Bedford.
HM infielders include Rossford sophomore Liv Hussar (first base), Lake senior Chelsea Wood (first base), Lake freshman Sarah Patrick (second base), Lake junior Jessie Materni (third base), and Elmwood sophomore Kate Keiffer (shortstop).
Elmwood senior Jordyn Babcock is an HM catcher and HM designated players include Eastwood junior Katie Oestrich and Rossford senior Morgan Prater.
HM outfielders include Elmwood senior Anna Allison, Otsego junior Chesney Kuron and Otsego senior Moira Yaney.