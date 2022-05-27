NBC BASEBALL
Otsego senior pitcher Joseph Dzierwa, a Michigan State signee, is the Northern Buckeye Conference Pitcher of the Year.
Dzierwa is a first team All-NBC pitcher along with Eastwood junior Ethan Rapp.
First team infielders include Eastwood junior Jordan Pickerel at first base, Lake senior Conner Moore at third base, and Eastwood junior Case Boos at shortstop.
Lake senior Michael Tolles is a first team catcher, and Eastwood senior Lake Boos and Lake senior Richie Hayward are first team outfielders.
Also making first team is Eastwood senior Jackson Bauer at designated hitter and Rossford’s Brandon Swope as a utility player.
Second team pitchers are Otsego senior Jared Crozier and Lake freshman Drew Tajblik.
Second team infielders are Lake senior Cam Hoffman (first base), Eastwood senior Isaac Cherry (second base), Eastwood sophomore Andrew Badenhop (third base).and Lake senior Keagon Henry (shortstop).
Otsego sophomore Ty O’Brien is second team catcher, and second team outfielders include Bauer, Rossford junior Jacob Tuczynski, and Elmwood junior Lex Voska.
Otsego junior Blake Steele is a second team designated hitter.
Rossford freshman Jackson Yerkes is an honorable mention pitcher, and HM infielders include Otsego senior Chase Helberg (first base), Rossford junior Alex Williams (second base), and Elmwood junior Mason Mossbarger (shortstop).
Eastwood senior Andrew Arntson is HM catcher, HM outfielders include Otsego sophomore Cohen Feehan, Eastwood junior Tristan Schuerman and Eastwood’s Dylan Hoffman.
Elmwood’s Andrew Holland is an HM designated hitter.
Other HM players include Elmwood catcher Tegan Tyson, Eastwood pitcher Toby Marten, Rossford shortstop Seth Walters, Otsego second baseman Devin Coon, and Lake outfielder Noah Robie.