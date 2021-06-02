Northern Buckeye Conference Schools competed in the regional meets last week. The Rossford and Otsego boys saw two state qualifiers while the Elmwood boys and Eastwood girls saw one.
Rossford saw seven athletes compete in eight events at the Division II regional meet in Lexington. Jamari Croom stole the show in the boys 100 and 200 meter dashes. He took home a regional title and qualified for the state meet in both events with times of 11.24 in the 100 and 22.78 in the 200.
Rossford’s Ethan Neblock qualified for state in the 1600 meter run. He placed fourth with a time of 4:26.92. He also narrowly missed qualifying for state in the 3200 as well with a fifth-place time of 9:51.56. Rossford’s Malachi Shugert took ninth place in the 3200 meter run.
The Otsego boys were the only NBC team to run at the Division II meet in Piqua and saw seven athletes compete in six events. There were two state qualifiers, with Ashton Serrato qualifying in the 400 meter dash (51.05) and Dakota Keifer qualifying in the pole vault (13’8”). Cameron Roehl qualified for regional finals in the 300 meter hurdles, placing eighth (43.09).
Julia Sabo was the lone qualifier for the Eastwood girls who saw nine competitors in nine different events at the regional meet in Lexington. She qualified in the pole vault, tying for second (10’8”).
The Eagle girls also qualified for regional finals in two other events, with Aubrey Haas taking sixth in the 300 meter hurdles and the 800 meter relay team of Saylor King, Emma Downs, Mikayla Hoelter and Maisy Stevenson taking eighth (1:50.62).
The Elmwood boys had two athletes competing in four events at the meet in Lexington. Barett Coleman qualified for state in the 300 meter hurdles, taking fourth (39.76) and narrowly missed qualifying in the 110 meter hurdles, taking sixth (15.84). Jackson Childress placed ninth in the discus throw (132’1”) and 12th in the shotput (44’2.75”).
There were four Eastwood boys competing in four different events. Dalton Hesselbart narrowly missed out on qualifying for state in the pole vault, taking fifth (13’0”).
The Rossford girls only had one competitor at the Lexington meet in Madison Stacey. She narrowly missed out on qualifying for regional finals in the 200 meter dash taking ninth (27.24).
The Elmwood girls had 10 athletes running in four events at a Division III regional meet in Tiffin. Madelyn Davis was their highest finisher as she finished tied for ninth in the high jump (4’10”).
The Lake girls and boys each competed in two events. Figgy Garcia was the highest finisher for the Flyers taking 13th in the 400 meter dash (52.81).
The six NBC state qualifiers will now move on to the state championship meet Friday and Saturday at Pickerington High School.