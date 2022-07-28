BOSTON (AP) — Josh Naylor hit a solo home run in the ninth inning and the Cleveland Guardians took advantage of three errors by Boston first baseman Franchy Cordero to beat the Red Sox 7-6 Wednesday night.

"I live for those opportunities," Naylor said. "I worked on those as a kid with my dad and my brothers. So, in their eyes, I enjoy them and I just try to make the best out of them."

