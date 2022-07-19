NASCAR Chicago Street Race

Two-year-old Brooks Elmendorf, from Dallas, touches a car as Bubba Wallace, back to camera, stands on the other side of it at Navy Pier on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, in Chicago, during a promotion for a Cup Series street race to be held in the city, July 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

 Charles Rex Arbogast

CHICAGO (AP) — Ben Kennedy is thinking big. As in big cities, big ideas and big plans.

That's how NASCAR and Chicago got together.

0
0
0
0
0