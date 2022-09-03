NASCAR Daytona Auto Racing

Austin Dillon (3) crosses the finish line in front of Tyler Reddick (8) and Austin Cindric (2) to win a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

 Phelan M. Ebenhack

DARLINGTON, S.C. (AP) — Austin Cindric has had more than six months to think about NASCAR's playoffs. The rookie racer thinks he's got a winning plan: maintain his steady, head-down approach when the 10-race postseason begins Sunday at Darlington Raceway.

Cindric is among a group of four first-timers in the field of 16, along with Chase Briscoe, Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez. All are excited — and filled with questions about how things will unfold when the green flag waves for the Southern 500.

