Eastwood Volleyball

Eastwood's Claire Edelbrock and Morgan McMillin (1) stretch to make a block on Ottawa-Glandorf's Miya Ellerbrock (23) Monday night at Eastwood High School.

 Photo b J.D. Pooley/Sentinel-Tribune

PEMBERVILLE — Eastwood volleyball improved to 6-2 Monday with a 21-25, 25-22, 25-22, 25-23 win over visiting Ottawa-Glandorf. The Titans are 6-4.

For Eastwood, Nadia Miller had 17 kills and five blocks and Joelle Jared had 20 digs. For O-G, Miya Ellerbrock had 21 kills and Sienna Fry had 11 kills.

