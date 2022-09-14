PEMBERVILLE — Eastwood volleyball improved to 6-2 Monday with a 21-25, 25-22, 25-22, 25-23 win over visiting Ottawa-Glandorf. The Titans are 6-4.
For Eastwood, Nadia Miller had 17 kills and five blocks and Joelle Jared had 20 digs. For O-G, Miya Ellerbrock had 21 kills and Sienna Fry had 11 kills.
Fremont Ross 3, Bowling Green 1
Bowling Green volleyball fell, 27-25, 25-21, 23-25, 25-22, in a non-league match against Fremont Ross Monday.
For BG, Madison Cowan had 22 kills, one block assist and 14 digs, Abigail Slembarski had one block assist, 40 assists, three aces and nine digs, and Francesca Meek had three assists, one ace and 26 digs.
Perrysburg 165, Bowling Green 187
At Stone Ridge Golf Club Monday, Perrysburg boys defeated Bowling Green 165-187 in a Northern Lakes League match.
Perrysburg scores were Josh Weisenburger (39), Cody Schneider (40), Mackeane Hanley (43) and Alex Wilhelm (43).
BG scores were Brandon Schoenher (38), Nathan Cavanagh (48), Theo Bock (48) and Seth Gollehon (53).
Napoleon 215, Bowling Green 222
At Bowling Green Country Club Monday, Napoleon defeated the BG girls golf team, 215-222.
BG scores were Lily Pollick (49), Sophie Fruth (55), Brynn Wilhelm (59) and Amelia Fletcher (59).
Napoleon scores were Reese Kleck (45), Kamryn Chaffee (51), Sydney Bechtol (57), Cierra Cruz (62) and Ayla Cooper (62).
Rossford 4th at Fostoria Invitational
FOSTORIA — The Rossford girls tennis team finished fourth at the Fostoria Invitational Saturday.
For Rossford, the second doubles team of Emily McConocha and Caitlyn Bieganowski placed second, and the third doubles team of Alaina and Alexa Schafer placed fourth.
Fostoria won the tournament, scoring 65 points, followed by Ottawa-Glandorf (55), Clay (50), Rossford (22), Toledo Whitmer (14) and Toledo Waite (5).