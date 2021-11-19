North Baltimore High School boy’s basketball team had a rough season last year.
Competing in the Blanchard Valley Conference, the Tigers went 3-19 on the season with a 2-7 conference record.
Head coach Joey Hagemyer said the team was too young last year. The competition in the league proved too tough for the team.
This year, Hagemyer is looking for his team to make huge leaps.
It begins with his four year starters. Forward Mitch Clark and guard Johnny Hagemyer, who are seniors, have been with the varsity program since they were freshmen.
Hagemyer said Clark could be a difference maker this year.
“He plays a lot bigger than he really is. This is his fourth year playing varsity. We expect a lot from Mitch,” he said.
Hagemyer also believes the senior leadership will be huge from those two players.
The seniors can help the other seniors who have only been varsity starters for a year. Players like Caiden Phillips, Gunner Kepling and Isaiah Boyd are seniors who only got their first starts as juniors at the varsity level.
Clark and Hagemyer can provide the leadership the team desperately needed last year on the court.
“They are aware of the situation and can guide them (other players) through tough times,” Hagemyer said.
The goals for this team are in areas that improve as a team gets more experienced.
Hagemyer said he wants to see his team rebound better, take better shots and gain momentum in a game.
The Tigers could not sustain any momentum last year and let their opponent have easy go at runs during the game.
Another goal for North Baltimore is to finish in the top half of their league. That would be a big improvement from last year’s near bottom finish.
However, Hagemyer believes the talent he has can take this team farther.
“I think we can compete for a league championship, honestly.”