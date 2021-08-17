In the Blanchard Valley Conference, second-year North Baltimore coach Wade Ishmael believes his kids have something to prove this year.
“Our strengths are that these kids want to win. Hopefully, it is a new era here. We are trying to change the culture and make these kids realize you have to change the culture to make things happen,” Ishamel said.
In Ishmael’s first season, the Tigers were 2-6 with wins over Cory-Rawson (16-7) and Vanlue (58-22).
However, the 2020 Tigers reached double figures in five games, putting 14 points on Riverdale, 13 on Van Buren and 27 on Fremont St. Joseph, despite losing.
To make a dent in the Blanchard Valley Conference means taking on the league’s big dogs — schools that have been perennial powers for years.
“Liberty-Benton and McComb always have great teams and great coaches. I think we can make some noise. We have a lot of seniors so this could be our year,” Ishamel said.
The good news for North Baltimore — most of the offense, including the offensive line, returns. Overall, Ishmael has 16 lettermen back. The one spot not finalized yet is the signal caller.
“The quarterback is a battle right now — we have two kids battling (for the starting role),” Ishmael said.
Seniors Isaiah Boyd and Gunner Kepling are both looking to become that man, but no matter how they are used, both will play vital roles in North Baltimore’s modified spread offense.
The receivers are set because they’ve already demonstrated what they can do. Senior Johnny Hagemeyer was third in the Blanchard Valley Conference last year with 17 catches for 385 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 22.6 per catch and 77 yards per game.
Senior Mitch Clark caught 20 passes for 346 yards and three scores, averaging 17.3 per catch and 57.7 per game, plus he had a 40-yard kickoff return.
Hagemeyer and Clark both stand over 6 feet and make good targets for whoever is throwing the football. Junior Torien Lute will also play a key role in the Tigers’ receiving corps.
“Those are big factors in our offense,” Ishmael said. “The offense basically is the same kids coming back — and the way we run it is pretty much the same, but just modified from last year.”
Returning at running back is junior Gaige Dewitt, who also stands over 6 feet and close to 200 pounds.
“He’s a big running back and a great kid,” Ishmael said.
The skilled players will have a veteran line to protect them from opposing BVC defense.
“We pretty much return the whole line, so that is a big step” Ishmael said.
Returning to the trenches are senior Jeremiah Suman, senior Brock Baltz, sophomore Don Courtney, junior Kaleb Kelley, and sophomore Andre Johnson. Ishmael says most will play up front on offense and defense.
“The weaknesses at a small school like North Baltimore are always depth. The kids are going to have to condition,” Ishmael said.
Ishmael will employ a 3-4 defense, but he says that is where some new faces are going to have to step up.
“It is a new defense for the kids, but I think it is a great defense,” Ishmael said. “We have a new defensive coordinator this year. Our defense is exciting, and it is all about turnovers, so hopefully we can create them.”
Returning at linebacker are Clark, Dewitt, and junior Adin Burelson, but there is one spot still up for grabs. Last year Clark had 76 tackles, including 35 solo, 40 assists and one tackle for a loss. Dewitt had 51 tackles, including 20 solo, 22 assists and nine for a loss, plus he also took on the punting duties.
At the safety positions are Boyd and sophomore Rowan Tackett-Spangenberg and at cornerback are Kepling and Hagemeyer.