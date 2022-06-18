PERRYSBURG — Instead of playing against each other, Eastwood quarterback Lake Boos and Otsego tight end Chase Helberg found out how good they can be when they are on the same team.
At Steinecker Stadium’s Widdell Field, Boos and Helberg teamed up to help lead the Gold to a 30-7 victory over the Black at the 31st Annual Northwest Ohio Regional All-Star Football Game Friday night.
Boos said the Gold Team had its act together the minute they met for their first practice at the beginning of the week.
“It was fun. We all had the chemistry right away. It was weird, but it worked,” Boos said. “The coaches put in a great playbook, and we came out here tonight and executed it.”
The 6-foot-1, 182-pound Boos, who has signed to play collegiate football at Northwood University in Michigan this fall, was named the Gold Team’s MVP.
Boos completed 5-of-10 passes for 64 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. He was involved in one of the biggest passing plays of the game but did not throw the pass.
Instead, Boos threw a long lateral to Helberg, who threw a 39-yard strike to wide receiver T.J. Davidson (Toledo Start).
Davidson was tackled at the Black one-yard line, but that set up a touchdown run on a pitch from Boos to running back Steven McCoy (Toledo Whitmer), who found the end zone running off tackle.
On the game’s opening possession, Boos threw a 32-yard TD pass to Davidson after leading the Gold on a six-play, 53-yard drive.
On Boos’ next series, he threw a 17-yard TD pass to wide receiver Cole Commisso (Tinora). For Boos, playing with Northwest Ohio’s best gridiron players was a once in a lifetime opportunity.
“Coming out here with these guys it was fun to throw back on the pads and build relationships with guys I didn’t think were possible,” Boos said.
“I mean building relationships with Elmwood guys that are over there after being at Eastwood four years, it was fun,” Boos continued.
“It is my favorite sport and I’m going to college for it. It is my first love. Coming out here and playing real football for the first time since my season ended, it was real fun.”
Boos and Helberg only connected on one reception that covered two yards, but Helberg said Boos earned the team’s MVP award.
“He’s from our archrival, but you know this is a totally different scenario, but he is well deserved of the MVP,” Helberg said.
Boos traded offensive possessions with quarterback Thomas Foust (Cardinal Stritch), who completed 6-of-12 passes for 29 yards and ran for 52 yards on eight carries.
Helberg will not play collegiate football despite getting multiple offers, so this was his last hurrah.
Practicing all week in 90-degree plus temperatures, which forced the teams to prepare indoors, Helberg said he made the best of it.
“There’s nothing like it — one last chance to put on the pads and everything,” Helberg said.
“We battled some weather, some storms and some heat, but everyone got through it because we just put up with it because we knew the opportunity that we had coming out here tonight.”
Helberg was joined on the Gold team by former Otsego classmates, linebacker Devin Coon, running back Trent Leiter, defensive linemen Caden Hartman and Micah May and offensive lineman Trevor Hennan.
“This senior class, we’ve been through some hard struggles in junior high,” Helberg said.
“We weren’t very good together but once we got into high school, we all put it together, so it’s cool to suit up one last time with all of the guys.”
Leiter had five carries for 46 yards and scored on an 11-yard run and Hartman had a fumble recovery.
Perrysburg was represented on the Black team by linebackers Easton Wagner and Ryan Thompson and offensive lineman Mitchell Smith.
Wagner, Thompson, Smith, Coon, Hartman and May helped lead a Gold defense that forced five turnovers and held the Black team to a total of minus three yards rushing.
That included minus-15 yards rushing in the second half, thanks in part to two sacks by Wagner.
Elmwood was represented on the Gold team by offensive linemen Logan Bomer and Seth Barringer.
Black team quarterback Sam Scifers, who attended Otsego through his junior season before transferring to Lake his senior year, completed 3-of-10 passes for 50 yards, including a 15-yard TD strike to Elias Triplett (Toledo Bowsher).
Also representing Lake on the Black team was wide receiver Keagon Henry.
Bowling Green was represented on the Black team by running back Marcus Hammer, who had three carries, and offensive lineman Michael Boblitt.
Rossford was represented on the Black squad by kicker and punter Michael Nawrocki, wide receiver Holden Martens, and defensive lineman Lester McManaway.
The entire coaching staffs for both teams were from Wood County schools BG, Rossford, and Elmwood.
Elmwood head coach Greg Bishop was in charge of the winning Gold team along with assistants Steve Cotterman, Roger Frank, Lane Bishop, Darren Morrison and Jady Snyder.
Heading up the Black staff were co-head coaches Todd Drusback (Rossford) and Josh Wade (BG).
Wade was joined by staff members David Radcliff, Rob Hunter, Jordan Arrington, and Connor Rogowski.
Drusback was joined by staff members Troy Adams, Ron Bencivengo, Josh Cowden, Chris Jones, Brent Deyarmond and Nate Childress.