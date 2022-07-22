Tigers Athletics Baseball

Oakland Athletics' Sean Murphy follows through on a three-run home run against the Detroit Tigers during the sixth inning of the second baseball game of a doubleheader in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, July 21, 2022. 

 AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Sean Murphy clobbered a baseball and sent it directly through the window of a suite in center field, an impressive drive the Oakland Athletics hope will provide some much-needed momentum to start the second half.

Crazy thing, manager Mark Kotsay even had a suite in that very area — "I might have had the one next to it," he noted — while a player for the A's back in 2006.

