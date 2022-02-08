AKRON, Ohio – The Bowling Green State University indoor track and field team participated in its sixth meet of the season this weekend at the Akron Invitational.
Highlighting the Falcons was Zaresha Neal’s 16.81m on the shot put, which won the gold division and is the 17th-best mark in the nation thus far. Reagan Emberton won the blue division shot put with a throw of 13.71m. Darian Braddix won the blue division in the 400 at 58.73, while Izzy Klatt won the gold division long jump with a distance of 5.84m. Rounding out the top performers was Ayanna Burrell, who won the gold division triple jump with a distance of 12.29m.
Destiney Fernandes recorded a PR in the pentathlon with 3352 points while Katherine Mendenhall scored 3317 in her first career try in the event. Mendenhall’s pentathlon high jump score of 1.68m is a PR. Fernandes 9.13 in the pentathlon 60 hurdles were also a PR.