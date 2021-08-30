Bowling Green State University men’s basketball loses the all-time leading scorer in program history in Justin Turner this season, but head coach Michael Huger and the Falcons are looking at the positives to what they think will be a much deeper team this year.
The loss of Turner is certainly a big one, but the Falcons received news this offseason that the other two seniors on the team, Trey Diggs and Daeqwon Plowden, would be using their extra year of eligibility due to the pandemic to return for one final season.
Plowden was second on the team in scoring averaging, about 13. 5 points per game, and led the team in rebounding with just under eight boards per game. He showed his ability to lead a team as the Falcons nearly upset No. 3 seed Akron in the MAC tournament last season behind 26 points from Plowden, who took over when Turner was injured.
That was just one game, however, and as he returns this season, Huger will be looking for him to do that more often.
“The biggest thing right now for him (Plowden) is just to be able to do it on a consistent basis. He is capable, we’ve seen that, but this year his goal should be to try and be the player of the year. That should be his goal,” Huger said.
Diggs was the team’s third leading scorer, averaging 11.5 points per game off the bench.
“Trey, he did a great job of coming off the bench and being able to score in a variety of ways. He has improved his body and he looks even better than he did last year. He is shooting the ball extremely well right now and defending well so he has done a great job of taking that next step and hopefully that will transfer on to the court next year,” Huger said.
Replacing the 19.3 points per game that Turner put up last season will be daunting. Huger believes that the team is going to have more players down the bench contribute to putting the ball in the basket.
“It is very important that we have that scoring … with Daeqwon and Trey but I think we have some other scorers as well,” Huger said. “We have several guys that can score and I think it will be more balanced scoring this year instead of Justin having to score 20 points in order for us to win.”
With six new faces set to hit the hardwood for the Falcons this year, Huger hopes to have depth and more balanced scoring.
But the depth won’t only be important for Huger to utilize in live game action, it will be important for the everyday functionality of the team in practice.
“The biggest thing is the competition. Last year, at times, we had to have coaches step in to practice just because we didn’t have enough bodies. We were very thin,” Huger said. “When you have that steady competition, you can’t take days off and not give the effort. Now with the depth that we have and the competition that we have, every day is competition and effort.”
The offense figures to be the least of Huger’s problems in his mind, as they return many key pieces that were able to score the ball. The defense was the biggest problem for the Falcons last year, and they didn’t completely fix it by the end of last season.
“We’ve got to defend better. That has been the key and the thing I think we have to work on and continually work on. Defense is something that you continue to work on. It is not just a one time thing. So I definitely want to improve defensively. I think we can score enough points, and now we just have to get that much better defensively,” he said.
The Falcons bring in six new players, five via the transfer portal and two from the class of 2021.
Ubong Etim is the lone high schooler coming from North Little Rock High School in Arkansas. Etim is a 6-foot-8 forward that looks to help with some size problems that the Falcons had last year.
The five transfers include 6-foot-7 forward Gabe O’Neal from Kent State, 6-foot-8 forward Joe Reece from Old Dominion, 6-foot-3 guard Brenton Mills from Binghampton, 6-foot-3 guard Myron Gordon from Samford and 6-foot-4 guard Samari Curtis from Evansville.
Huger and the Bowling Green coaching staff hope that this new group of players can help the Falcons with both their size on the inside and their overall depth.
“That inside game is important to offset the guard play and the amount of 3s that we take. We have to be able to slow it down and get it inside and we have to have production. Hopefully we will be able to get production from these new guys as well as the returners from last year and whoever wins out at the end, those will be the guys that play,” Huger said.