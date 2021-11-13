Fourth-year Bowling Green girls basketball coach Alexis Rogers is working to turn the Bobcats into winners. In her first three seasons, the Bobcats have won eight games.
Before coming to BG, she coached the eighth grade Bobcats for a year, the St. Ursula freshman team for a year, and then came to back to help at BG again before taking the head job.
Last year BG was 3-14 overall and winless in 14 league games.
This year she has five lettermen returning, hoping to build on any momentum that has been created, including senior forward Mackenna Fry, junior forward Shayle Griner and junior guard Jamie Sayen.
“Mackenna, Shayle and Jamie contributed to all areas of our team last season,” Rogers said, adding they were most instrumental on the boards.
There will be new faces at the point guard position this year.
“Jamie Sayen and Mackenna Fry will be our top guards. They bring experience and leadership to the position and the ability to stretch a defense out,” Rogers said.
“Shayle Griner will be one of our top posts. She is not a traditional big man and can handle the ball and has a nice outside shot. She can score but is also an excellent passer. She will be a hard match up for teams,” Rogers continued.
“Right now, I feel our strengths are our returning players. They will bring experience and are good leaders that others will follow.”
This year Rogers expects her team to pick up its style of play, going more up-tempo.
Defensively, Cece Marovich “is quick and has a natural instinct to pressure the ball.”
Rogers says behind her best athletes, this team should be better prepared to take on whatever comes their way.
“I think our entire team would get the most improved award,” Rogers said. “We did a lot of work on small details over the summer.
“In order for us to be successful we will need contributions from everyone and thus, everyone, especially returners, must improve.”
That includes three players expected to contribute as role players in Lola Thompson, Madison Cowen and Macyn Dean-Scheele.
“These are three young ladies who will possess a big IQ for the game and a desire to compete and win,” Rogers said.
Rogers is not predicting anything close to a league championship, but she believes the offseason dedication will pay off.
“We are hoping to win more games this year than what we have in the past,” Rogers said. “The NLL is always a very competitive league.