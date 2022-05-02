Ben Morse has joined the Bowling Green State University athletics department as the director of strength and conditioning after spending the last three years at Iowa. Morse will oversee BGSU’s strength and conditioning program.
“Ben came highly recommended as someone that could step into a leadership role for our strength and conditioning unit and lead a staff of dedicated professionals who will be laser focused on the holistic development of our student-athletes,” said Chet Hesson EdD, BGSU’s associate AD for student-athlete experience. “Ben’s communication skills, care for those around him, attention to detail, growth-mindset, direct experience working with a top-25 football program, as well as multiple other sports throughout his career, will allow him to lead any of our programs. I am eager for Ben to get started, as he gives us the edge we need to take our sports performance to the next level.”
“The first thing that comes to mind when I think of Bowling Green is I think about the community piece and being integrated into what we have and what seems to have been built here prior to me in terms of the athletics community,” Morse said. “That is something I am excited to be involved in, which is to be a part of this Bowling Green athletics community. It is a community that is tight-knit, one that feels very neighborhood-family oriented. That is something that really drew me to being here on campus. That was something right from day one during the interview process that really attracted me to this school specifically. There are a lot of things we will be able to build together through each team and through each session. Each day we are going to work to get a little better and get where we are trying to go and that is to win MAC championships.”
Between 2020-22 Morse worked with the Hawkeye football program where he was responsible for implementation of speed, agility, conditioning, power, strength and flexibility with the student-athletes. He previously was an intern with the Iowa football program in 2017.
The Hawkeyes won 10 games in 2021, winning the Big Ten’s West Division title and advancing to the conference championship game. Iowa concluded the season with an appearance in the Vrbo Citrus Bowl and was ranked 23rd in the nation in the final national rankings. Iowa’s streak of nine straight bowl invitations matches the longest in school history and the Hawkeyes have been in the Top 25 final rankings four straight seasons.
Morse joined the Iowa program after serving as an assistant strength and conditioning coach at Boston University for two years, where he worked with the men’s basketball, men’s soccer and swimming and diving programs. During his time at Boston University, the Terrier men’s basketball team earned the 2020 Patriot League championship.
Morse previously was part of the Terriers strength and conditioning staff as an intern and graduate assistant in 2016-17. He worked with the swimming & diving, lacrosse, rowing, golf, field hockey, track & field and cross country programs, working in the areas of team speed, agility, conditioning, power, strength, and flexibility programs.
Prior to his time in Division I athletics, Morse was a strength and conditioning coach and coordinator at Body Resolution in Williston, Vermont (2012-15).
Morse is a certified strength and conditioning specialist by the National Strength and Conditioning Association and is also Strength & Conditioning Coach certified by the Collegiate Strength & Conditioning Coaches Association.
Morse is a 2012 graduate of the University of Vermont, earning a bachelor’s degree in both economics and political science. Morse earned his master’s degree in applied human development, with a concentration in physical education and coaching, from Boston University.