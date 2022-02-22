GENOA — Ben Morrison scored 26 points to lead Rossford to a 70-45 Division II sectional semifinal tournament win over Toledo Woodward Tuesday.
Morrison was 9-for-17 from the field, including 3-for-5 from downtown, in leading the Bulldogs.
Woodward bows out at 5-16, while Rossford improves to 17-6 and will take on Tiffin Columbian (17-5) Friday at Genoa High School, tipoff at 5:30 p.m., for the right to move onto the district tournament.
For Rossford, Ben’s younger brother, Jake Morrison, was 6-for-13 from the field and had a double-double 14 points, 13 rebounds and four assists.
Brendan Revels had nine points, seven rebounds and three assists, Brandon Swope had eight points, three assists and three steals, and Garrette Murphree had eight points and four assists.
Jeremiah McIlroy had five points and two assists for Rossford, which was 26-for-59 (44%) from the field, 10-for-33 (30%) from three-point territory and made 8-of-11 free throws.
Woodward was 18-for-46 (39%) from the floor, including 3-for-20 from beyond the arc (15%) and made 6-of-10 from the charity stripe.
Dominic Chizmar led the Polar Bears with 16 points, five rebounds and two assists, Joey Justen scored seven points, and Kuronn Finley and Cameron Knabbs scored six apiece.
Alex Arnold had five points and four rebounds, Caleb Merryweathers had three points and four rebounds and Rashad Upperdite added two points for Woodward.
OTSEGO-DELTA BOYS
HOLLAND — Otsego (1-20) saw its’ season come to an end at the hands of Delta, 57-18, in a Division III boys sectional tournament semifinal at Springfield High School Tuesday.
Delta (11-12) advances to take on the district’s top seed, Eastwood (19-3) at Springfield this Friday, tipoff at 5:30 p.m., for the right to move on to the district tournament.
Delta, which beat Otsego by only five, 53-48, during the regular season, was led by Bryce Gillen’s 12 points and James Rople had 11.
For the Knights, Jack Simpson scored six points, Chase Helberg scored five, Owen Weaver and Ethan Balusik scored three apiece and Cooper Kempf added one point.
Nolan Risner scored nine, Josh Tresnan-Reighard scored seven, Justin Rople and Alex Hodge scored six apiece, and Bryar Knapp added three points for the Panthers.