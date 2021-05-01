BUFFALO, N.Y. – Bowling Green State University tight end Quintin Morris has agreed to join the Buffalo Bills following the conclusion of the NFL Draft this weekend.
A converted wide receiver, Morris was one of the most productive pass-catching tight ends in the country over the past two years.
Morris, who hails from Richmond, Texas, was a First Team All-MAC selection in 2020 after being named Second Team All-MAC in 2019. He finished his career with 125 catches for 1,529 yards and 13 touchdowns.
As a true freshman in 2017, Morris had eight catches for 116 yards and two receiving touchdowns. He made a big impact a year later, finishing second on the team with 42 receptions and 516 receiving yards. Following his sophomore campaign, BGSU made a coaching change and he began his transition to tight end.
He started every game over the next two seasons, leading BGSU with 55 catches, 649 receiving yards and four touchdown catches in 2019 as a junior. He led all MAC tight ends in receptions and yards that season and had 10 catches for 92 yards at Notre Dame.
During the shortened 2020 season, Morris started all five games and led the Falcons with 20 catches for 248 yards. He caught six passes in each of the final two games, finishing with 150 yards receiving in those contests against Ohio and Akron.
I the 2020 season, Morris was invited to take part in the Senior Bowl. He followed up that opportunity with an excellent Pro Day, elevating his status heading into the weekend.