Bowling Green State University women's basketball coach Robyn Fralick has announced the addition of Morgan Sharps to the Falcon family.
Sharps joins the Falcons after spending two seasons at Xavier University. She will be eligible to play in the 2021-22 academic year and has three seasons of eligibility remaining.
"We are so excited to add Morgan to our program," said Fralick. "She loves to play basketball and brings an incredible enthusiasm to the court. Her ability to shoot the ball and space the floor will be a great addition to our team.
"We are thrilled to have Morgan joining us!"
A native of Granville, Ohio (Newark HS), Sharps averaged 6.1 points per game as a freshman at Xavier in 2019-20. The 5-10 guard played in all 30 games that season, starting 15, and averaged 1.6 rebounds per contest, while adding 43 assists and 18 steals. Sharps led the team in three-point field goals made, with 48.
Sharps ranked ninth in the Big East Conference, and third among league freshman, in three-pointers made in '19-20. She scored in double figures nine times, including a season-high 24 points against crosstown rival Cincinnati. For her efforts in that UC contest, she was named to the Big East Weekly Honor Roll.
In 2020-21, Sharps came off the bench to play in eight of the Musketeers' first nine games of the season. She averaged 4.8 ppg in 15.8 points per contest, and knocked down nine three-pointers in those nine games.
Sharps was a three-time All-Ohio selection at Newark H.S., and earned All-Ohio Capital Conference honors three times as well. She helped the Wildcats to a 96-15 overall record during her four years.
Sharps finished her Newark career as the second-leading scorer in school history, with 1,463 points, and she set the school single-season (98) and career (325) records for three-point field goals made.
During her four-year tenure, Newark won three conference titles, three district crowns and one regional championship.
The 2020-21 Falcons, picked to finish 11th in the 12-team Mid-American Conference in the preseason coaches' poll, went 21-8 overall and 14-4 in league play to win the MAC regular-season title. BGSU advanced to national postseason play, participating in the WNIT.