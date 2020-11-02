Redemption feels so sweet
In a year with so much uncertainty around all high school sports, Bowling Green High School Boys Cross Country was able to right their wrongs from 2019.
The Bobcats finished second in the NLL, and were one spot off of qualifying for the regionals last season. Before this year, they set goals for themselves: win the NLL and qualify for the state meet.
After winning the NLL meet, and qualifying for state after the regional meet on Saturday, they can consider those goals met.
“The hard work never went away, our boys, they’ve worked so hard for this. The constant training, the long Sunday runs, the morning runs that we do with our older athletes. The daily grind of cross country is already tough and throw COVID in on top of that and it is even tougher and our kids just never let up,” said head coach Pat Carney.
The success dates back to Brian Tucker’s program that was able to accomplish so much, including back-to-back-to-back state titles for the girls team from 2003-05. Carney, an assistant coach on those teams, said that the boys team has seen success, but getting to the state meet is something that has not been easy for them.
“We’ve had a lot of success with the boys program at the league level and the district level both before I took over as the head coach and even since, but getting to that state meet has eluded the boys team for a long time,” he said.
It has been 40 years to be exact since the Bowling Green boys have competed in the state cross country meet, last qualifying in 1980 where they finished No. 12 in the Class AAA state meet.
While getting to this point can be seen as an accomplishment to be proud of, Carney doesn’t want the goal setting to end there.
“We are not done yet and that was a big message on Saturday on the bus ride home. We are going down to compete with 19 of the best teams in Ohio,” he said. “We want to go down and prove that we can compete with these people.”
To do that, the Bobcats will need excellent times from their best runners. They have been led by seniors Gavin Lammers, Elijah Kendrick and Thomas Rigel.
Finishing fourth in the regional meet, Lammers has been a huge part of this team since his sophomore season, while Kendrick, who finished sixth, has had a redemption year in 2020.
“Gavin has been a mainstay top runner in the area for three of those years now and he has just done an awesome job and has been super consistent,” Carney said. “For Elijah, it has been kind of a redemption year for him. He was injured his sophomore year very early in the season and missed the season and then last year he missed the postseason because of another injury which he ran through in the league meets to help us get runner ups. Then he missed the regional meets and so for him he set that goal to get where he’s at and he’s worked really hard.”
Rigel was able to finish No. 37 in the meet himself. For the seniors, who have seen this team come so close so often, getting to this point is even sweeter.
“These three guys — you know, not to take away anything from the rest of the team, of course — but these three guys have been with us and seen our team come close pretty often and so for them to have success this year, in their senior season, with COVID and everything else is pretty special,” Carney said.
The seniors were not the only ones that were able to make this happen either. Junior Aaron Partin finished 12th in the regional meet, sophomore Kirby Bucks finished 36th, sophomore Evan Romero finished 46th and sophomore Jackson Krueger finished 48th.
The Bobcats won’t be the only team from the NLL representing Northwest Ohio at the state meet.
Perrysburg qualified both in boys and girls. The Yellow Jackets were led by first place regional finisher Marc Baroncini on the boys side and third place finisher Aubrey Duhaime on the girls side.
For the BGHS boys, this has been an ongoing rivalry — especially this season against Perrysburg. It provides even more motivation when they head down to the state meet.
“This rivalry that we’ve got going this year is pretty fun. They’ve beaten us twice and we’ve beaten them twice. That alone is going to be some extra motivation going into the state meet. They are a great team and Keith (Madaras) is a great coach and I’m so happy to be going down there with Perrysburg to represent Northwest Ohio,” Carney said.
Bowling Green and Perrysburg will travel down to Columbus to compete for a state championship on Saturday. For Carney and his Bobcat squad, he believes that they are ready to make some noise.
“The team in my opinion has come together at the right time and is in a really good place. We ran really hard these last three meets and the regional meet was a really good meet for us but not our best meet. That shows real promise for us headed into the state meet because the guys know that there is more in the tank, so I think they have got another really good meet ahead of them in Columbus,” he said.