Some student attendance will be allowed at this weekend’s Bowling Green hockey home series at the Slater Family Ice Arena.
The Bowling Green State University Department of Athletics has announced an increased maximum attendance total for the home series this weekend in the WCHA Tournament. This adjustment is due to relaxed guidelines for indoor sporting events in the state of Ohio.
Despite the increased attendance guidelines, there will be no general public admission or sale of tickets for the home hockey series.
BGSU will prioritize increased student attendance, along with abiding by the WCHA’s required increased visiting team allotment for the postseason tournament. The BGSU ticket office will be contacting all students who are awarded tickets for the weekend series via their BGSU email address.
In order to maintain 6 feet of physical distancing and protect all team areas, the maximum attendance for individuals inside the facility is approximately 630. While Gov. Mike DeWine’s recent order allows for up to 25% of fixed seating at indoor venues, the requirements of the state and conference prevent the Slater Family Ice Arena from offering a full 25% capacity.
All prior guidelines for indoor sporting events will remain in place including physical distancing and required masking. Face coverings are required upon entry and throughout the facility for all individuals age 3+. Sanitation stations will be available and all guests are asked to not attend if they are experiencing common symptoms of the coronavirus or may have been exposed to someone who has.
BGSU will host Northern Michigan for a best-of-three series in Slater Family Arena. Seeded No. 3 for the WCHA Tournament, the Falcons will host No. 6 seed NMU Friday and Saturday at 7:07 p.m. If necessary, game three will take place Sunday at 5:07 p.m.