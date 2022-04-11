The Bowling Green State University women’s golf team shot an even team score of 288 on Sunday to capture the Dolores Black Falcon Invitational title at Stone Ridge Golf Club.
The Falcons were paced by freshman MacKenzie Moore who tied for first, winning the individual championship after five playoff holes.
Moore is the first Falcon to win the invitational since Lily Bartell in 2014. This is the first time BGSU has won the event under this name. They previously won the Falcon Invitational in 2008.
“Doing that at home was amazing. We have a home crowd here, my parents flew in from Texas to be here. Everyone in orange out here is supporting us, we have Dolores (Black) out here as well, which is awesome. The five (playoff) holes was definitely a lot, it was a grind. But to get my first collegiate win here at Stone Ridge, our home course and college is amazing, it feels great,” Moore said.
As a team, Bowling Green posted a score of 595 over the 36 holes played, the third-best score in program history for a two-round event. The score of 288 on Sunday ties the program record for the best team score on 18 holes, matching the score from the Great Smokies Intercollegiate during the 2013-14 season.
Winning the individual crown, Moore is the second Falcon to win an event this season, joining Kayla Davis who won at the Cardinal Classic in the fall. Moore clinched the win on the eighth hole, a par three.
Davis posted the best round of the field for the second day, shooting a 70. Moore and Davis were the only two players in the field to shoot below par on Sunday. Nichole Cox wasn’t far behind being +1 for the day.
“We played fantastic today and that’s all 11. Yesterday we had some weather to deal with, but we’ve been practicing in that and they handled it well. To come out here and shoot even par, which ties our lowest, is pretty awesome and special to do it in front of the home crowd. Really proud of them,” said head coach Erin Fahey.
Bowling Green Results, Team 1
1 - MacKenzie Moore - 75, 71 - 146 (+2)
T4 - Nichole Cox - 75, 73 - 148 (+4)
T6 - Kayla Davis - 79, 70 - 149 (+5)
T11 - Sammi Blackburn - 78, 75 - 153 (+9)
T25 - Mallory Swartz - 82, 74 - 156 (+12)
Bowling Green Results, Team 2
31 - Erin Korn - 76, 82 - 158 (+14)
T38 - Aly Kovach - 82, 78 - 160 (+16)
T41 - Emily Pantig-Nystrom - 85, 76 - 161 (+17)
T52 - Savannah Wyrick - 90, 75 - 165 (+21)
T64 - Kelsey Sager - 91, 80 - 171 (+27)
Bowling Green Results, Individual
74 - Amanda Maletich - 95, 92 - 187 (+43)
Team Standings
1 - Bowling Green - 307, 288 - 595 (+19)
2 - Akron - 307, 301 - 608 (+32)
3 - Cleveland State - 310, 301 - 611 (+35)
4 - Detroit Mercy - 310, 309 - 619 (+43)
5 - Central Michigan - 317, 305 - 622 (+46)
6 - Youngstown State - 320, 305 - 625 (+49)
7 - Eastern Michigan - 315, 311 - 626 (+50)
8 - Oakland - 322, 311 - 633 (+57)
9 - Western Michigan - 326, 312 - 638 (+62)
10 - Bowling Green (B) - 333, 309 - 642 (+66)
11 - Ohio - 332, 314 - 646 (+70)
The Falcons’ next event will be the MAC Championships, April 22-24, at Stone Oak in Holland.