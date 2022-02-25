RIO VERDE, Ariz. – MacKenzie Moore led the Bowling Green State University women’s golf team on Friday at the Rio Verde Invitational, hosted by Western Michigan at White Wing Golf Course in Rio Verde.
The Falcons, along with the rest of the field, played one round on Friday to kickoff the three-day event. As a team, the Falcons finished the round with a score of 324 with Moore leading the way with a score of 79 through 18 holes.
Moore had 13 pars during the round.
Play will resume for the Falcons tomorrow morning with a 10:30 a.m. shotgun start. Bowling Green will be playing alongside Central Michigan and Missouri State.
Bowling Green Results
T48 - MacKenzie Moore - 79
T68 - Nichole Cox - 81
T74 - Kayla Davis - 82
T74 - Kelsey Sager - 82
92 - Aly Kovach - 88