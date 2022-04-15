The Mid-American Conference announced Bowling Green freshman MacKenzie Moore as this week’s MAC Women’s Golfer of the Week on Thursday.
The recognition comes after Moore placed first at the Dolores Black Falcon Invitational Sunday, winning after five playoff holes to mark her first collegiate victory.
Moore is the second Falcon to receive the weekly award this season after Kayla Davis collected the recognition during the fall portion of the season following a first place finish at the Cardinal Classic.
Moore won her first collegiate event at the Dolores Black Falcon Invitational at Stone Ridge Golf Club after competing in five playoff holes to clinch the win. Moore entered the second day of play tied for fourth in the field and proceeded to be one of two golfers to shoot under par for the day. The round set Moore up for a three-player playoff.
Moore was the first Falcon to win the Dolores Black Falcon Invitational since 2014. Moore’s performance paced BGSU to win the team title as well. This is the first time BGSU has won the event under this name, previously winning the Falcon Invitational in 2008.