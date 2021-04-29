GREENSBORO, N.C. – Bowling Green State University men’s soccer led 1-0 at the half, but a tough and physical contest eventually ended up in the grasps of Monmouth University at Thursday’s NCAA Championships.
The Hawks, who used four yellow cards and two second half goals, ultimately snatched away the victory 2-1.
The team traveled to the NCAA Championships for a seventh time in program history. On this occasion, it would be for a first round matchup while facing Monmouth.
It was the first trip to the national tournament since 1997 for the Falcons.
“We’ll definitely be back,” said head coach Eric Nichols. “This is a group that’s tasted it and they’re going to want some more.
“Credit to Monmouth. They don’t need many chances to score. We didn’t give them many chances and they punished us for the very few opportunities they got.”
Senior forward Roberto Fernandez Garrido found sophomore midfielder Nathan Masters in the 43rd minute, who put the Falcons ahead 1-0 just before the halftime whistle.
The Hawks evened the contest 1-1 in the 57th minute after Monmouth’s corner kick set up a well-timed header that found the back of the net.
Monmouth received their third yellow card of the match in the 66th minute. Up to that point in the match, the Falcons had been dealt zero yellow cards.
In the 69th minute, Fernandez Garrido was handed Bowling Green’s first yellow card. In the very next minute, the Falcons were assessed their second yellow card.
After receiving their fourth yellow card in the 80th minute, the Hawks took their first lead of the evening 2-1 with just over eight minutes left in the game.
Monmouth held on to win the game and advance to the next round of the tournament, despite a flurry of corner kicks in the closing moments from Bowling Green.
“Regardless of what happens next season and regardless of what happened in this last game, I hope they all take away some really awesome memories from the experience,” said Nichols.
Bowling Green experienced a challenging year that saw the schedule diminished from 21 matches in 2019 to just 12, as well as having their regular-season shifted from the traditional fall slate to this spring.
Despite the irregularity of the regular season, the Falcons won the regular-season MAC championship for the first time since 2002, as well as earn a trip to the NCAA Division I Men’s Soccer Tournament.
Bowling Green defeated Northern Illinois 2-1 in overtime off the heels of senior Achille Robin’s penalty kick to send the Falcons flying to the Big Dance; this year’s regular-season MAC champion received the automatic bid to the national tournament.
Monmouth represented the MAAC, having secured the conference’s automatic qualifying bid after defeating the top-three seeds in their conference tournament. The Hawks were 5-2-1 in the regular-season and arrived to Greensboro riding a four-game winning streak.
BGSU finished the season 7-5-1 with two wins over nationally ranked opponents. The Falcons were also the lone representative of the top conference in college soccer headed into the NCAA Championships, according to RPI.