MILLBURY — Lake was hoping to stay on course for an outright Northern Buckeye Conference championship, but Eastwood spoiled the party Tuesday.
Eastwood got a double-double 12 points and 16 rebounds from 6-foot-3 senior forward Brenna Moenter to defeat the Flyers, 49-46.
Eastwood improves to 13-7 overall and 8-4 in the NBC while Lake falls to 13-6 and 10-3. The Flyers still have a chance to share the title, and even an outside chance to win outright.
On Thursday, Lake hosts Elmwood (17-2, 10-2), and the Flyers may have to beat the Royals to have a shot at sharing the league title.
Elmwood hosts Genoa (10-10, 4-8) in their final league game Saturday afternoon, but it was the Comets who took down the Flyers, 52-49, two weeks ago and Genoa is capable of mixing things up even more.
Eastwood had already been eliminated, by Lake, for its chance to win a league title. The Flyers won at Eastwood, 65-52, just eight days earlier.
Moenter and Eastwood coach Nick Schmeltz believe that loss may have helped the Eagles play more relaxed Tuesday.
“We knew we had nothing to lose, and Lake had everything to lose, so we just went out there,” Moenter said.
Schmeltz added, “For just playing them eight days ago, we wanted to try and adjust some things. We said we wanted to keep them in the 40s, and we thought we could win in the 40s.
“We wanted to go slower, but at times they give you layups, so we wanted to take those. But we really didn’t change much, but I think we executed better down the stretch. We made some plays.”
Lake seemed to do everything necessary to win — they forced 32 turnovers, got 47 rebounds, including 28 on the offensive end, and they took 77 shots, including 31 from beyond the arc.
The problem — the Flyers’ offense sputtered. Lake shot 25% from the field, including 5-for-31 (16%) from downtown.
In their last four games, the Flyers have converted on 13 of 100 triples (13%). They even shot 33% (3-for-9) from the free throw line in Tuesday’s loss.
“We have been in a bit of a shooting slump the last handful of games. It’s not great for a jump shooting team,” Lake coach Joe Nowak said.
“I think all teams go through that and the offense wasn’t there, the shots weren’t falling and then I feel like when we have nights like that, we feel a little about pressure like, ‘Now, we’ve got to shoot.’
“You try to calm down but when you finally get a good shot you are so worked up and anxious for it that it can take you out of it a little bit.”
Eastwood, on the other hand, was 17-for-44 from the field (39%), including 13-for-25 from the charity stripe. To the Eagles credit, they did force 21 Lake turnovers.
“I thought Eastwood played a good game to win, but I think we helped them, too, by forcing the issue too much, forcing some shots, rushing some shots,” Nowak said.
For the Eagles, senior guard Paige Rost had 10 points and six rebounds and sophomore guard Kayla Buehler had nine points and five rebounds.
Sophomore guard Amelia Ward had seven points, four rebounds and four steals and senior guard Aubrey Haas had four points and three steals for the Eagles.
In addition, Eastwood senior forward Kendall Gedert scored four points and senior forward Kaitlyn Luidhardt scored three points.
“Our two sophomore guards, Buehler and Ward, they were amazing,” Schmeltz said. “’Luidy’ (Luidhardt), Rost, and Brenna were great.
“Kendall Gedert off the bench gave us really good minutes. That was huge. (Sophomore guard) Saylor King and those girls worked so hard, and we practiced well the previous couple days, so this is what happens.”
In a game that saw multiple lead changes with each team taking turns making runs, Schmeltz was pleased with how his team responded when Haas was injured 49 seconds into the second quarter after a steal and a missed layup.
Haas was fouled and made both free throws but left the game soon after and never returned.
“That was huge. Aubrey went down early in the second quarter, but our girls played so hard,” Schmeltz said.
“After playing last night (52-43 win over Bowling Green) and we weren’t playing our best against BG, we didn’t have a day to prep,” Schmeltz continued.
“We just came out here and played. Our girls executed. We just had so many girls step up in huge roles tonight. I couldn’t be prouder of them.”
Moenter said when her classmate, Haas, went down, the rest of the team was ready to respond.
“She is a big part of our game, so when she went down, we knew that other people would step up,” Moenter said.
Moenter added that a fast-paced physical game is nothing new to her or her teammates — they play that style, too.
“It’s just a good environment, everyone plays hard, and everyone gets on the floor,” Moenter said.
The Flyers were led by senior Ava Ayers, who hade 16 points, eight rebounds and seven steals, and senior Delani Robinson, who had 16 points, four rebounds and two steals.
Senior Brigid Enright had six points and 11 rebounds, junior Elise Staczek and senior Kelsie Gladieux scored three points apiece.
Lake sophomore Sydney Stanley had two points and seven steals and sophomore Vayda Delventhal did not score but had five caroms.
Now Nowak turns his players’ attention to Thursday’s showdown with Elmwood.
“As unbelievable as it is we’ve lost a couple leagues that, in my opinion, we should not have, but we still have an unbelievable opportunity on Thursday,” Nowak said.
“The nice thing about the group of girls we’ve had here over the last several is that it doesn’t happen often, but every time we have a rough outing, they refocus,” Nowak continued.
“Maybe it’s partly my fault, too, that it gets to that point, that we can’t just refocus them before, but we’ve had resilient groups of girls.
“So, I’m looking forward to how they bounce back in practice tomorrow and then on Thursday against Elmwood with a lot on the line.
“It’s our Senior Night, it’s our last game of the regular season, last thing to push us forward heading into the tournament.”