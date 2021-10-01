PERRYSBURG — The annual Anthony Wayne-Perrysburg football game is now the premier rivalry in the Northern Lakes League.
The reason? Seven of the last eight years, the team wins this game has gone on to win the conference championship.
This year, Anthony Wayne has the upper hand after defeating Perrysburg, 42-20, at Steinecker Stadium’s Widdell Field on Friday.
The game featured 749 yards of total offense, including 393 by Perrysburg and 356 from Anthony Wayne. There were 519 yards rushing, including 294 by the Yellow Jackets.
Perrysburg junior back Connor Walendzak ran for 211 yards on 29 carries and scored three touchdowns.
Perrysburg junior quarterback T.J. Takats completed 11 of 20 passes for 99 yards and ran for 67 yards on nine carries. Junior receiver Jack Borer caught eight passes for 64 yards.
Anthony Wayne junior back Joe Caswell ran for 180 yards on 25 carries and two TDs and junior quarterback Cameron Swiger completed 6-of-7 passes for 133 yards, including three passes to senior receiver Evan Ray for 110 yards and two TDs.
While the final margin was three touchdowns, Anthony Wayne led 7-6 at halftime.
However, three interceptions and two key personal foul penalties doomed the Yellow Jackets, which fell to 4-3 overall and 3-1 in the NLL. Anthony Wayne improved to 5-2 and a perfect 4-0 in the conference.
Perrysburg coach Dirk Conner liked the large crowd and Friday night atmosphere, but he did not like how the game played out on the field.
“It’s fun. This is a really great atmosphere and a great rivalry,” Conner said. “I apologize because we did not hold up our end of the bargain and not necessarily from a win-loss perspective.
“We did some things tonight that were completely unacceptable. Those will be things we’ll have to work on, that you can’t do against a good football team.”
The game started well as Perrysburg’s defense forced a three-and-out on AW’s opening possession.
Then, the Yellow Jackets marched 62 yards on six plays, capped by Walendzak’s 3-yard touchdown run five minutes and 40 seconds after the opening kickoff. After a failed conversion kick, the Jackets led 6-0.
Anthony Wayne countered with a 12-play, 79-yard drive that culminated in a 34-yard touchdown pass from Swiger to Ray. Ray and Perrysburg sophomore cornerback Abram Hire came down together, both clutching the ball in the end zone, but the TD was awarded to Ray.
Anthony Wayne senior soccer player Collin Parker, who was 6-for-6 on conversion kicks, put the Generals up 7-6 with 1:09 left in the first quarter.
That score stood until halftime, but the Jackets did have opportunities. Late in the half the Yellow Jackets, facing a third-and-8 at the AW 28 with 33 seconds remaining, made their first major miscue.
Perrysburg advanced to the AW 28-yard line, but AW senior defensive back Jeffrey Mold intercepted a Takats pass, ending a potential scoring drive in the final minute of the half.
The second half turned into an offensive explosion for the Generals after Anthony Wayne coach Andy Brungard made adjustments.
Swiger hit Ray, who had beaten his defender, in perfect stride on a deep fly pattern for a 71-yard touchdown with 8:14 remaining.
“We were trying to convince our kids we might have to win 7-6. We felt like both offenses were going on long drives and then getting stalled,” Brungard said. “So just a couple adjustments on our offensive line, and with Cam making a big throw to open up the run game at the start of the third quarter was huge.”
The Generals also changed how they attacked Perrysburg in their ground game.
“They widened their ends and that gave us some fits in our run scheme and pass scheme, so we used (junior tight end) Tommy Ling, our H-back, and (senior running back) Chase Saneholtz to get on the perimeter and those guys did a tremendous job,” Brungard said.
Anthony Wayne’s defense stepped up, too.
A Takats pass tipped by Saneholtz from his linebacker position fell into the hands of sophomore defensive lineman Cadence Carswell, who returned the ball 52 yards for a pick-six, putting AW up 21-6 with 6:05 remaining in the third.
“There are a lot of seniors on that defense that we challenged this week, and we were really hard on them this week — guys like (senior defensive end) Kyle Pawlicki and (senior linebacker) Ty Grooms,” Brungard said.
“They played great, but on that top of that when a guy like Cadence Carswell moves into your school district, you are really glad to have him.”
Perrysburg did not go away, mounting a 12-play, 80-yard drive with Walendzak scoring from four yards out.
On the two-point conversion, Takats threw to Walendzak, who barreled over a defender to convert, and the Jackets were back in business, trailing just 21-14 with 1:23 remaining in the third.
Anthony Wayne mounted a 6-play, 79-yard drive with junior back Joe Caswell breaking a tackle at the line of scrimmage and then sprinting 29 yards untouched into the end zone, putting the Generals back up two scores, 28-14, with 10:30 remaining in the game.
However, Walendzak broke loose for a 69-yard TD run two plays later, but a 15-yard unsportsmanlike penalty forced the Jackets to kick from the 18, and the 35-yard kick sailed wide left.
Caswell scored again on a 46-yard run with 6:22 remaining with the drive aided by another personal file against a Perrysburg lineman.
Anthony Wayne junior defensive back England Allen got the Generals’ third interception, returning the rock 18 yards to the Jackets 20-yard line, and seven plays later, Saneholtz scored on a 5-yard run.
Brungard said this will be a night his squad will remember for a long time.
“This game and this environment are what you play high school football for,” Brungard said.
“You see two pink-outs in the student sections, full stands, I cannot remember being in this environment in a long time. No doubt before COVID. This feels like a playoff atmosphere. It is incredible.”